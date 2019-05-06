Economy Driving schools get more time to meet NTSA rules

NTSA director-general Francis Meja. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has given driving schools more time to fix modern teaching facilities in their institutions or risk de-registration.

NTSA director-general Francis Meja said Monday that driving schools will also be required to provide instructor-student ratio in the NTSA’s latest attempt to curb road carnage.

Road accidents claimed 3,153 lives in 2018, according to data published by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

The roads agency had in March ordered all driving schools in the country to register afresh within 14 days in a move which was aimed at assessing compliance with the driving school rules.

“The driving schools will not be de-registered. They have been given more time to comply with the legal framework,” said Mr Meja during the launch of the UN Global Safety Week.