Economy EACC detectives raid Kemsa in Sh7.8bn tender scam probe

Police officers stand at the entrance of Kenya Medical Supplies Authority offices, Industrial Area, Nairobi on September 9, 2020. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission have seized mobile phones, computers, extracted data and carted away files in a morning raid on Wednesday at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority ( Kemsa) over the Sh7.8 billion tenders scam.

The officers cordoned off the premises in the raid at the commercial street offices and spent close to seven hours searching and limiting movement of staff and visitors in and out of the premise.

Kemsa confirmed that the officers seized the items after long search at the acting CEO Edward Njoroge Njuguna’s offices.

“EACC extended their investigations to Kemsa offices where they took possession of certain documents, electronic data and computers that will assist their ongoing investigations,” Kemsa said in a statement.

Kemsa suspended its chief executive Jonah Manjari alongside directors Eliud Muriithi (commercial) and Charles Jume (procurement) to allow for investigations into claims of corruption in Covid-19 procurements and related issues.

Mr Manjari, Kemsa chair, Kembi Githura, and at least three board members were grilled at the EACC headquarters in Nairobi on Tuesday for over seven hours over the irregularities in procurement.

EACC has stepped up investigations questioning politicians, probing companies and individuals who benefitted or financed the medical supplies tenders.