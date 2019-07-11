Economy EACC recovers Sh2.7bn assets from arbitration

EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered assets worth Sh2.7 billion in the last four months from corrupt individuals through alternative dispute resolution, the agency has said.

EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak said the four-month asset recovery value was a significant improvement on that of the last five years.

“In the last four months, the commission has recovered stolen assets worth approximately Sh2.7 billion through alternative dispute resolution as opposed to an average of Sh1.5 billion in the last five years,” Mr Mbarak said at an event to commemorate this year's Africa Anti-Corruption Day in Nairobi.

The assets recovered in the period include land belonging to the University of Nairobi that had been grabbed and allocated to a private company called Aberdares Engineering Contractors Limited.

“And then there was about 140 acres of land in Naivasha and we expect more cases to be resolved through this method,” Mr Mbarak said.

advertisement

The commission, he said, was undertaking proactive investigations aimed at averting loss of public resources and that they mainly rely on information received from the citizens and the media.