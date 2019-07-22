Economy EACC wants Waititu's anti-graft probe plea dismissed

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has opposed a petition filed by Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu seeking to block graft investigations against him.

In a reply to the petition, EACC said it would be against the law to bar the anti-graft agency from investigating him noting that any person, regardless of their position in society, is subject to legal rules and processes of the land.

EACC said Mr Waititu had not demonstrated how his rights were infringed upon and therefore asked the court to dismiss the application.

Mr Waititu filed the petition last week, seeking among other orders, to stop his prosecution. This was after the Commission conducted a search in his homes and office last month.

He argued that the search and seizure at his homes in Thome and Runda, were illegal and the EACC should not use information obtained to charge him as it was obtained against the law.