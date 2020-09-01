Economy EPRA boss Oimeke cites Uhuru’s help in contract freeze row

Embattled EPRA Director General Pavel Oimeke (left) and a screengrab of his post on Facebook citing assistance from President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i. NMG PHOTO

Embattled Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority former Director General Pavel Oimeke has controversially cited President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i among persons that will return him to office.

Mr Oimeke in a social media post claimed he has the backing of the President and Dr Matiang’i, just days after the regulator’s board asked him to step aside in the wake of court suits linked to corruption, nepotism and abuse of office.

EPRA Board chaired by retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Jackton Ojwang’ asked Mr Oimeke to step aside on August 17 pending the conclusion of a court case blocking his reappointment to head EPRA for a second term.

The embattled ex-DG has been fighting for his return since Ms Mueni Mutung’a, the firm’s Corporation Secretary /Director of Legal Affairs, was appointed to act.

“Soon and very soon, am returning to office at EPRA courtesy of HE President Uhuru Kenyatta, Hon CS Dr Fred Matinag’i and CS Hon Charles Keter. What will my distractors say? I remain committed to my country Kenya and able leadership under HE Uhuru Kenyatta!” Mr Oimeke wrote yesterday in a post that he later pulled down.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa on August 12 temporarily stopped the EPRA board and the Energy and that of Petroleum and Mining Cabinet secretaries from deliberating the renewal of Mr Oimeke’s tenure, which ended on August 1.

Mr Oimeke, who was in office from 2017, is eligible for a second term but Emmanuel Wanjala rushed to court, arguing that the renewal should not be automatic but it should be tied to procedural requirements.

Mr Wanjala, through lawyer Henry Kurauka, said in the petition that EPRA has witnessed massive losses due to spillages, installation of faulty meters, corruption, court cases against the authority by former employees — who were dismissed for pointing out wrongdoings or mismanagement and abuse of office among others.

He said, as a result, the taxpayer has lost billions of shillings, which cannot be recovered should his tenure be extended.

Mr Wanjala added that the losses are likely to increase, crippling the authority and the sector, further burdening a weakened taxpayer.

“The manner in which he runs and conducts business as the director-general of the authority does not only raise ethical questions but also contravenes provisions of the Constitution and statutory provisions regulating public institutions and the conduct of public servants,” he said in an affidavit.

Mr Wanjala also accused Mr Oimeke of misusing public funds through irregular earnings, which is a breach of law.

He has enjoined the Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission with a view of compelling the agency to investigate the claims. Justice Wasilwa ordered the EACC to file a response to the suit.