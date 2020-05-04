Economy EPZ firms eye Covid-19 gear contracts

FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) wants the government to allow its export-oriented garments manufacturing companies to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) for the domestic market.

The agency said most firms have the capacity, having already been making them for markets abroad.

Early in March the Treasury temporally lifted the restriction that compelled EPZ firms to sell 20 percent of the annual production in the local market. They can now sell 100 percent.

The EPZA board chairman Paul Gicheru said production of PPEs will safeguard the welfare of EPZ workers over Covid-19 pandemic period. He also appealed to investors to retain workers even as they scale down operations.

The sector has 16,000 workers with some 16 firms currently operating in Athi River with garments making companies accounting for 60 percent.