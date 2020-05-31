Economy EU unveils Sh8.4bn package for healthcare, cash transfer

EU Ambassador Simon Mordue. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NMG

The European Union (EU) has announced a Sh8.44 billion financial package for Kenya’s universal healthcare coverage (UHC) and cash transfer to vulnerable groups.

The contribution is from the EU (Sh1.2 billion), France (Sh2.4 billion), the Netherlands (1.7 billion), Denmark (1.7 billion), Sweden (Sh1.3 billion), Germany (Sh238.15 million), and Slovakia (Sh13.93 million).

EU Ambassador Simon Mordue said the funds will boost access to health services as wells as cash transfer to selected households in Nairobi's slums.

“The EU is providing a lifeline for the worst affected people in Nairobi’s urban informal settlements through cash transfers worth Sh595.4 million to selected vulnerable households, with an important focus on women, the elderly and persons with disabilities,” the EU statement read.

The EU-funded programmes will be implemented by the Oxfam International. Sweden said its donation will be managed by the United Nations agencies.

advertisement