Economy Each constituency to get Sh137.4m

MPs during a session in Parliament. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Each of the 290 elected MPs is set to receive a flat figure of Sh137.4 million to finance development projects under the Constituencies Development Fund (CDF) in the current financial year.

This is an increase of Sh19.4 million from the allocation that each constituency received in the year to June.

The Treasury has allocated Sh39.8 billion under the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) in the 2019/20 financial year.

In the financial year 2018/19, the amount was Sh35.76 billion and each constituency received Sh118 million.

The Sh137.7 million comprises Sh130,169,482 as equitable share to each constituency while the balance has been reserved for emergencies in line with Section 8 of the NG-CDF Act and will be shared equally, with each receiving Sh7,198,241.

North Imenti Constituency is projected to raise an additional Sh2,274,270, Mukurweini (Sh1.7 million), Lukuyani (Sh711,950), Githunguri (Sh335,000), Gichugu (Sh253,000), Kilifi North (Sh194,000), Kilifi South (Sh134,000), Kisauni (Sh90,000) and Voi (Sh14,000) in locally generated revenue commonly known as appropriation in aid (A.I.A).

While tabling the budget ceilings for every constituency for the financial year 2019/20, NGCDF vice chairperson Moses Lesonet asked MPs and their respective NG-CDF committees to submit lists of projects to be funded in the current financial year for approval.

“I wish to request Members and their constituency NGCDF committees to forward their projects for approval by the board,” the Eldama Ravine MP said.

NG-CDF is exclusively meant to support projects under the functions of the national government. This includes schools and security-related projects such as police stations and police posts, as well as bursaries.