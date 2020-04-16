Economy Energy agency shifts services online in fight against virus

Epra director-general Pavel Oimeke. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has launched an online licensing platform as Covid-19 keeps most of its staff away from office.

Each year, the Epra processes about 1,500 electricity and renewable energy licences, averaging 125 per month, and another estimated 8,000 (667 per month) of petroleum and liquefied petroleum gas permits.

With official efforts aimed at curbing the spread of novel coronavirus projected to continue in the coming months, an online portal promises to ease the pain of energy sector traders.

LPG LICENCES

In a statement, Epra director-general Pavel Oimeke said the online service was one of the measures to minimise social interactions with customers.

“Among the licences that will be issued online include 15 categories of petroleum and liquefied petroleum gas approvals and 12 categories of electricity and renewable energy licences,” he said.