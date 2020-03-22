Economy Ex-Kajiado governor loses water agency job

Former Kajiado governor David ole Nkedianye. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired former Kajiado governor David ole Nkedianye as chairman of the National Water Harvesting and Storage Authority board hardly a year into the job.

In a gazette notice on Friday, President Kenyatta replaced the former ODM governor with Mr Erick Okeyo, cutting short Mr Nkedianye’s stint that was to run for the next two years.

Mr Okeyo’s term will run for three years. He is the former chairman of the Lake Victoria South Water Services Board.

Mr Nkedienye got a soft landing in February 2019 after he lost the 2017 Kajiado gubernatorial race to Joseph ole Lenku.

Mr Nkedianye, a close ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, won the Kajiado governor’s seat on an ODM ticket in 2013.

advertisement