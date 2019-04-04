Economy Ex-PS gets passport back for meeting in Germany

Former ICT principal secretary Sammy Itemere. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former ICT principal secretary Sammy Itemere, who is being tried over the theft of Sh122 million from the government, has been allowed to attend a rotary meeting in Germany.

Mr Itemere, charged alongside Lugari MP Ayub Savula and his two wives, was given back his passport to enable him travel to Hamburg by Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi after an application by his lawyer John Manasses.

Mr Andayi allowed Mr Itemere to retain the passport until June 7, 2019 when he will return it to the court where it is held as a pre-bail condition.

Mr Manasses said Mr Itemere was recently employed as an Associate Director by the Frexon Marketting Agencies.