Economy Ex-maritime agency staff held in Sh2.1bn tender probe

Former Kenya Maritime Authority acting director-general Cosmas Cherop. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI

Anti-graft detectives have arrested former Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) director-general Cosmas Cherop and seven others over claims of irregular awards of Sh 2.1 billion tenders

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission sleuths who descended on Mr Cherop said Tuesday they recovered crucial documents to aid their investigations.

The detectives also arrested former head of procurement Edwin Mongare Momanyi, procurement officer Seth Oluoch Arende, research and development officer Juma Ahmed Ali as well data as entry assistant Jemimah Mkaluma Msinga.