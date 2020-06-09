Ex-maritime agency staff held in Sh2.1bn tender probe

Economy
Ex-maritime agency staff held in Sh2.1bn tender probeWednesday, June 10, 2020 0:01
Anti-graft detectives have arrested former Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) director-general Cosmas Cherop and seven others over claims of irregular awards of Sh 2.1 billion tenders
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission sleuths who descended on Mr Cherop said Tuesday they recovered crucial documents to aid their investigations.
The detectives also arrested former head of procurement Edwin Mongare Momanyi, procurement officer Seth Oluoch Arende, research and development officer Juma Ahmed Ali as well data as entry assistant Jemimah Mkaluma Msinga.
Others arrested are Public Works electrical engineer Dennis Kipkorir Ngeno, Mengi Designs electrical engineer Jared Biwott (project consultant), and Quanti-Bill Consultants quantity surveyor Robinson Mwangi Karigu. The EACC is investigating collusion claims between the officials and the contractors in the tender awards.