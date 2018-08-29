Economy Expect more arrests over graft, EACC says

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) deputy director Michael Mubea. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Multi-Agency Team (MAT), put together to fight corruption, has told Kenyans to expect more arrests in coming days.

The agency, which was formed following a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta, told Parliament that more high-profile files were being processed with a view to charging culprits soon.

“We have a lot of files at the Officie of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) desk and others are going there. So, I want to tell Kenyans to expect more arrests from us or the MAT,” Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) deputy director Michael Mubea told the Senate.

Mr Mubea’s assurance comes in the wake of the dramatic arrest and arraignment of Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu over corruption on Tuesday. Ms Mwilu has however managed to stop her prosecution by securing High Court orders baring DPP Noordin Haji from pressing criminal charges against her.

Mr Mubea spoke at a meeting called by the Senate Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs. Mr Haji, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti, Asset Recovery Authority’s director Muthoni Kimani, Kenya Revenue Authority commissioner Githii Mburu among other members of the MAT attended the meeting.

Mr Mubea said the asset recovery processes was ongoing and that there are cases in court worth Sh10 billion.

“We are moving from mere arrests of corrupt individuals to assets recovery. We know people engage in corruption to acquire property. We are in court seeking to recover property acquired through proceeds of crime,” Mr Mubea said.

He said EACC had undertaken corruption risk assessment in counties to flag weaknesses in the system that are being exploited to siphon out public resources.

Ms Muthoni, said cases worth Sh61 billion were in various courts across the country.