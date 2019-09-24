Economy Exporters fight bid for pesticide ban bid

A worker at a flower farm in Naivasha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Fresh produce exporters have joined agro-chemical dealers in protesting efforts by Parliament to ban the use of “harmful” pesticides in Kenya.

Fresh Produce Exporters Association of Kenya (FPEAK) says majority of horticulture and flower farms depend on pesticides and a ban would signal the death of the industry.

“If the petition succeeds and becomes a law, hundreds of flower producers and smallholder farmers will have to bear the brunt,” said FPEAK chief executive officer Hosea Machuia.

A petition by Uasin Gishu Women Representative Gladys Shollei, currently before departmental committee on health, seeks to ban all products classified as carcinogenic, mutagenic, endocrine disrupters and neurotoxic.

Mr Machuia said it would be impossible for the country to effect a ban on the use of pesticides since Kenya was located in tropics known for many diseases.

“In Kenya, our flowers and horticultural products have to meet stringent export regulations that are required by various importers thus we use pesticides to control pests and maintain the quality,” he said, adding the ban could render millions jobless in a sector that employs more than four million Kenyans.

Ricky Aguda from Society of Crop Agribusiness Advisors of Kenya said the petition will bring stringent policies that will hinder their businesses.