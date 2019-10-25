Economy Eyes on Uhuru in last lap of race to replace Ouko

President Uhuru Kenyatta. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The race for the country’s next Auditor-General enters the homestretch today as the last two of the 17 shortlisted candidates appear before the selection panel.

The panel, led by Sammy Onyango, has seven days (up to next week) to forward three names of the selected candidates to President Uhuru Kenyatta for nomination.

The law also hands Mr Kenyatta seven days to pick one candidate for appointment as the Auditor-General and forward the name to the National Assembly.

The Public Audit Act further grants the National Assembly three days to approve or reject the nomination within three days.

On Tuesday, Deputy Auditor- General William Otieno Agunda was among the first five candidates to face the selection panel in the race to replace Edward Ouko, whose eight-year non-renewable term ended in August.

FIRST DAY

Others interviewed on the first day were Abdullahi Idris Abdi, a Tarbaj Constituency parliamentary aspirant in the 2017 polls, Kamar Edwin Kipkoech from Elgeyo Marakwet, Nancy Gathangu from Nyeri, and David Gichana from Nyamira.