Economy Film agency eyes 2 projects per county in post-virus era

Kenya Film Commission CEO Timothy Owase. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) will roll out two short film projects in all the 47 Counties to cushion the industry from massive job losses in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Chief executive Timothy Owase said each production would cost about Sh100,000.

“Our focus is each production to employ at least 20 people, with each person on a production being able to access a given figure (money). However, we cannot tell the amount right now until we are done with the calls,” he said, adding that the exercise aims at protecting filmmakers’ livelihoods.

“The government’s intention is to reactivate production of films to ensure actors and actress get their incomes,” he added.

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta directed Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage to allocate art industry Sh100 million to be distributed to local artists such as actors, musicians and artistes.