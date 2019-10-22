Former AFA finance chief picked to head pyrethrum processor

Economy
Former AFA finance chief picked to head pyrethrum processorTuesday, October 22, 2019 12:02
The Agriculture ministry has appointed a new managing director at the Nakuru-based Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya.
Joseph Waweru Muigai, a former financial manager at the Agriculture Food Authority (AFA), becomes the eleventh chief executive at the financially troubled State agency.
He assumes office at a time when the State agency is rocked with claims of widespread corruption.
Mr Muigai’s appointment comes in the wake of the arrest of the embattled acting chief executive, Paul Lolwerikoi.
Mr Lolweriko was arrested in Nakuru on September 27 over economic crimes and other procurement irregularities.
However, while addressing the disillusioned workers and management staff last Thursday, Mr Muigai assured them of his commitment to reclaim the lost glory of the once vibrant company.
The State agency, which used to earn Kenya more than Sh10 billion in hard foreign currency in its heyday, is reeling from massive debts accumulated from years of mismanagement.
“The revival of this critical sector is not a one-man show.
“We must all collectively play our role and ensure the farmers get the best from their hard sweat,” said Mr Muigai in his first address to the workers.
He said his first task would be to address the pending issues such as delayed dues so that they could increase production.
“Farmers are the key stakeholders in this sector and I want to assure them that I will engage them and revive the good relationship that has failed over the years resulting into poor production of flowers,” said Mr Muigai.
“I want to bring back the confidence of the farmers in Pyrethrum Processing Company of Kenya by ensuring timely payment and move the industry from its current mess and take it to its rightful place.”
