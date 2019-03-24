Economy Gakuyo seeks court shield from Sh1bn loss charges

Bishop David Kariuki Ngare. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NMG

Controversial televangelist David Kariuki Ngare, popularly known as Gakuyo, has moved to court to challenge his prosecution over the loss Sh1 billion at Ekeza sacco.

Gakuyo says his impending prosecution will be based on verbal remarks made by Interior Cabinet Secretary (CS) Fred Matiang’i.

In a second application filed at the High Court, he claims police said they had no complaints on him when he personally surrendered at the Directorate of Criminal Invesitgations.

“I am afraid that I will not get a fair trial in court and that the police are acting under pressure from CS Matiang’i as well as my political opponents who are inciting the public against me,” said Mr Ngare.

Regain control

This is the second time he is returning to court. Last week, he sought court protection to regain control of Ekeza Sacco and quash a surcharge for Sh1 billion allegedly siphoned from the co-operative.

Gakuyo is contesting the findings of an audit report by Commissioner of Co-operatives that exposed massive fraud at the sacco.

He says the report informed the decision to oust the management of the sacco and demands for televangelist to pay Sh1 billion that was irregularly withdrawn from the firm.