Germany to issue Visas to e-passport holders only

Germany to issue Visas to e-passport holders onlyTuesday, May 28, 2019 21:31
The German government has stopped issuing Visas to Kenyan holding the old generation passports as Nairobi races to phase out the old travel document by September 1.
The Embassy said Kenyans planning to travel to Germany after June 1 will only be get Visa appointment after acquiring the e-passport, in line with the Schengen laws that demand visas be more than 90 days old.
This means that Visas pasted on the old generation passport from June 1 will be less than 90 days.
“Please note that according to the announcement of the Kenyan government, the old Kenyan passport will expire on September 1, 2019.
“Pursuant to current Schengen laws, passports must still be valid at least 90 days after the end of the validity of a given Visa, so for visa applications for travels ending after June, 1, 2019, from now on — only new Kenyan passports can be accepted,” the Embassy said yesterday in a notice posted on its website.
Kenya is set to replace the current ‘analogue’ travel documents with the new electronic passport in a move aimed at curbing forgery and easing clearance at international airports.
