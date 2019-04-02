Economy Ghost police officers cost taxpayers Sh1.7bn

Ghost workers have drained the coffers of government, parastatals and some private companies. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The digital listing of police officers weeded out nearly 5,000 ghost workers saving the country Sh1.7 billion in annual wages, President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed on Tuesday

Mr Kenyatta said the National Police Service had 1,447 ghost workers, 1,048 in the Administration Police and 153 in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

They were all weeded out during the National Police Service Information Management System listing that provided for biometric listing of police officers. The President was speaking in Masii, Machakos County where he launched the ‘Huduma Namba’ registration that will see a fresh listing of all Kenyans.

“Next we will be moving to Kenya Prisons and the entire civil service,” Mr Kenyatta said.

The police registration has details such as a police officer’s biometric data, certificate of appointment, national identity card details, Kenya Revenue Authority PIN, family background, academic qualifications, rank and service history.

It was part of police reforms announced last year by the government.