Economy Global airlines set date for JKIA flights return

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). FILE PHOTO | NMG

Major international passenger airlines have set dates for resuming flights through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi after Kenya eased restrictions on air travel.

The global carriers including British Airways, KLM, Qatar Airways and Air France have announced the resumption of passenger services next month, setting the stage for passenger fights amid a slump in air travel.

“We are pleased to inform you that British Airways will be resuming international travel into and out of Nairobi on August 1, 2020,” said the airline.

The British carrier will operate four flights weekly on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The carrier has cut on flight frequencies. Initially, it would have multiple daily flights.

The Amsterdam based KLM will resume flights on August 3 with four flights initially after reducing its Nairobi frequencies.

“We are pleased to inform you that KLM will be resuming international travel into and out of Nairobi on August 3. The airline will begin with four weekly flights, operating on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday,” said the carrier.