Economy Governors want NHIF split into three agencies

CoG chairman Wycliffe Oparanya. FILE PHOTO \ NMG

Governors want the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) split into three institutions as part of reforms to restore order at the State agency amid collapse fears over cash shortage.

The Council of Governors (CoG) said the three should handle independent roles of claims payment, accreditation of health facilities and the social insurance health fund.

Revenue-expenditure projections of the NHIF tabled in Parliament in February show the fund may start running deficits from as early as this year if no reforms are made.

“The NHIF reforms should thus aim at transforming the institution to set up strong legal and regulatory framework … that will deliver Universal Healthcare,” said CoG chairman Wycliffe Oparanya.

He said the independent institutions would help restore order in the management of public resources at the NHIF.