Economy Govt seeks to improve how it communicates with the public

ICT secretary Joe Mucheru. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has formed a task force with the goal of improving how the government communicates with the public.

The 19-member task force, which has a tenure of three months, will be chaired by former Radio Africa Group head of content David Makali.

The veteran editor left Radio Africa late last year.

Other members of the task force include Alfred Nganga, Robin Njogu, Jane Gitau, Ruth Musembi, Prof Murej MakOchien, Dr Abraham Mulwo and Umi Wabomba.

Others are Browne Kutswa, Paul Udoto, Cosma Gatere, Noella Mutanda, Gwaro Ogaro, Eunice Muthamia, Mbugua Njoroge, Kennedy Buhere, Augustus Munywoki, Josephine Kinuthia and Charity Kagiri.

According to Mr Mucheru, the terms and reference of the team include studying and reviewing existing laws on public communication and information and advice as to their appropriateness and consistency with constitutional requirements.

Staffing levels

The task force is also supposed to review inadequacies in the staffing levels of public communication offices in ministries/departments/agencies and county information offices that hinder effective articulation of the government agenda.

It will also generate proposals on how public communication and Information staff in ministries and county levels can respectively be involved in all policy making and communication initiatives;