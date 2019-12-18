Economy Heritage PS Mukobe tasked over Sh8m diverted spending

Heritage Principal Secretary Josephta Mukobe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Parliament wants State Department of Heritage PS Josephta Mukobe reprimanded for reallocating Sh8 million meant for the renovation of dilapidated monuments.

The National Assembly accused Ms Mukobe of diverting the money to other renovation works such as rehabilitation of Ainsworth House at Sh1.5 million, repair of a director’s office (Sh1.7 million) and building of boundary wall at National Museums of Kenya (NMK) at Sh4.2 million.

Another Sh653,131 went towards payment for a construction permit to the county government of Mombasa.

Former Auditor-General Edward Ouko said the State Department of Culture and Arts also disbursed Sh28 million to the National Museums of Kenya for Uzalendo Festival, which was to be held at Uhuru Gardens for three days from December 10, 2016, at a cost of Sh20 million while the balance of Sh8 million was to cater for the renovation of monuments.

“Available information revealed that NMK contracted a company as event organisers for Uzalendo Festival at a cost of Sh20 million. However, the respective payment vouchers totalling Sh20 million were not adequately supported by expenditure receipts and invoices as required under clause four of the contract agreement,” Mr Ouko said.

He said no documents were provided for audit review on the renovation of monuments of Sh8 million.