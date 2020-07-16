Highest Covid-19 recoveries recorded

Economy
Highest Covid-19 recoveries recordedFriday, July 17, 2020 2:08
Kenya recorded the highest number of Covid-19 recoveries so far after 570 patients were declared healed in under 24 hours. The country reported 421 new cases.
Recoveries from home-based care were highest at 512 while hospitals accounted for the rest discharged from isolation and re-integrated to society.
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said this at a press briefing in Nakuru County where he also launched a strategic framework that will inform the roll-out of the primary health care countrywide.
“Even in the midst of our response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government continues to focus on providing continuous, equitable, accessible and quality essential health care services, which can only be attained through a robust primary health care system,” said Mr Kagwe.
“The launch of the framework and the community health policy demonstrates the government’s commitment to revitalise the Primary the Primary Health Care systems in Kenya, as a critical pillar in the realisation of universal health coverage.”
In the Headlines
Bizarre tales by people caught with millions forfeited to StateBy SAM KIPLAGAT
7 hours ago
Wealthy Kenyans bank Sh45bn in dollars during lockdownBy PATRICK ALUSHULA
13 hours ago
New Auditor-General declares Sh30.89m wealthBy JOHN MUTUA
13 hours ago
KQ resumes local flights with rock-bottom faresBy GERALD ANDAE
16 hours ago