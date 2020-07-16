Economy Highest Covid-19 recoveries recorded

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya recorded the highest number of Covid-19 recoveries so far after 570 patients were declared healed in under 24 hours. The country reported 421 new cases.

Recoveries from home-based care were highest at 512 while hospitals accounted for the rest discharged from isolation and re-integrated to society.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said this at a press briefing in Nakuru County where he also launched a strategic framework that will inform the roll-out of the primary health care countrywide.

“Even in the midst of our response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government continues to focus on providing continuous, equitable, accessible and quality essential health care services, which can only be attained through a robust primary health care system,” said Mr Kagwe.

“The launch of the framework and the community health policy demonstrates the government’s commitment to revitalise the Primary the Primary Health Care systems in Kenya, as a critical pillar in the realisation of universal health coverage.”