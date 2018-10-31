Economy Hunt on for Nyachae house help over Sh5 million theft

Former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Police are pursuing the house help of former Cabinet minister Simeon Nyachae over the theft of Sh5.1 million from a safe in the family bedroom.

Court documents show Lilian Maina is being pursued after she allegedly disappeared with Sh2 million and £20,000 (Sh2.6 million) and $5,000 (Sh508,500), pushing the loss to Sh5.1 million.

The money was stolen from a safe belonging Mr Nyachae’s wife while she had travelled to the UK to attend to her ailing husband.

Police wanted the maid’s daughter, Grace Waitura, “who picked her from the residence and escorted her to Kitengela” detained for a week to complete investigations, but a court rejected the request.

Milimani law courts magistrate Kennedy Cheruyoit set her free unconditionally, questioning whether she had an obligation to lead the police where her mother is and if she is an accomplice.

“The respondent has information of the whereabouts of the suspect and if released it will be difficult to effect arrest and make recovery of the stolen money,” police say in court documents.

The documents reveal Mr Nyachae’s wife, Grace Wamuyu, found her safe empty on October 8 after an eight-day stay in the UK.

She had left her four employees taking care of the home, but one had fled.

Mrs Nyachae says on September 28, 2018 she opened her safe box, which was in her bedroom, to get some cash but she forgot to take back the safe keys.

On September 30, she travelled to the UK and left the four employees to man the home.

She returned to Kenya on October 7, 2018 with her husband and the following day, October 8, 2018, she found the safe empty and keys in the key hole.