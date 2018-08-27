Economy IAAF fete tender awards to non-tax compliance firms queried

Parliament put Sports principal secretary Kirimi Kaberia to task to explain how the ministry procured non-tax compliant suppliers to deliver services worth Sh73.4 million during the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) under 18 youth championship that took place in Nairobi last year.

The firms were Protel Studios, which provided media agency services for the event, Cloudera (ICT equipment) and M/s Francjos which supplied stationery.

Mr Kaberia was also hard-pressed to explain how the ministry spent Sh30 million on laundry during the four-day championship.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at the same time put Mr Kaberia on the spot over the procurement of taxi services that was awarded to M/s Pewin Cabs Limited at a cost of Sh23.8 million.

PAC chairman Opiyo Wandayi sought to know how Pewin Dry Cleaners won the tender to provide dry cleaning and laundry services during the athletics extravaganza at Moi Sports International Centre Kasarani, Nairobi, from July 12 to 16, 2017.

Mr Kaberia denied Pewin Cabs and Pewin Dry Cleaners belongs to one entity trading by the name Pewin Group when asked to confirm whether the companies are related.

He said from the documents his officers gave him, the companies have two different certificates of registration, therefore, they are different. “But a quick Internet search shows that Pewin Group has Pewin Cabs and Pewin Dry Cleaners as they have common directorships,” said Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo.

Auditor general Edward Ouko had questioned procurement of taxi services from M/S Pewin at a cost of Sh23.825 million above the market rate.