IEBC wants chief executive recruitment case dismissed

IEBC lawyer Tom Ojienda. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The electoral body wants the labour court to dismiss a case challenging the appointment of its chief executive officer, saying it seeks to stop the recruitment for ulterior motives.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) through lawyer Tom Ojienda argues that Chama Cha Mawakili (CCM), a lobby representing lawyers, is bent on stalling the process for reason not known in law.

The labour court issued an order stopping the IEBC from filling the position pending determination of a case filed by CCM.

The IEBC had on June 11, shortlisted 10 candidates out of 97 applicants for that position, and their interviews were scheduled for June 24 to 26.

Prof Ojienda said the recruitment process has been transparent.

CCM alleges that the IEBC has not explained to the public the justification for shortlisting the 10 candidates and how the rest failed the test. “IEBC is willing and ready to give any applicant the written reasons for failure to shortlist them upon making a formal request within the statutory timelines of 21 days,” said Prof Ojienda.