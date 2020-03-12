Economy Japan gives Kenya Sh369m for fighting locust invasion

Locusts have invaded 20 counties in Kenya, threatening food security. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

Kenya has received Sh369 million from Japan for fighting desert locusts.

In a statement, Japan on Thursday said the grant to be managed by the World Food Programme (WFP) will benefit 80,000 people.

The Asian country has extended a similar support to Somalia and Djibouti, which have equally been ravaged by the migratory insects, bringing its entire package to the three Horn of Africa States to Sh768.75 million ($7.5m)

“Kenya received $3.6 million, Somalia $3.1 million while Djibouti got $0.8 million,” said Japanese government Thursday in a statement issued by its embassy in Nairobi.

The grant will help fight the effects of the infestation that has put the entire region at the risk of famine.

In Somalia, the grant will help in the provision of relief assistance to about 28,000 people to improve nutrition.

In Djibouti, the funds will support 1,410 small-scale farmers through resilience building and food assistance.