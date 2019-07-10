Economy Judge appears before JSC over Coast tycoon’s loans

Judge has been accused of gross misconduct and alleged bias. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Judicial Service Commission will Friday hear two complaints against High Court judge Patrick J. Otieno accusing him gross misconduct and alleged bias.

One of the cases involves the estate of tycoon Tahir Sheikh Said Ahmed, popularly known as TSS, and which has been filed by Bank of Africa, while the other complaint was filed by Ganjoni Properties.

In the TSS matter, the bank through the firm of Wamae & Allen Advocates accused the judge of issuing temporary orders and refusing to vary them after being informed that the same matters have been dismissed by the Court of Appeal.

The bank said that Justice Otieno has granted several injunctions, stopping the lender from selling properties charged to the bank as security for multi-million shillings loans.

The bank claimed the judge has displayed open bias against financial institutions, causing immense loss as the debts continue to escalate beyond the value of the securities.

The second complaint was filed in January 2018 by Ganjoni, accusing the judge of giving contradictory orders in favour of a tenant.