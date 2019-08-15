Economy Judges visit KICC in new notes suit

Three judges Thursday visited Kenyatta International Convention Centre as they sought to establish whether Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s statue is part of the KICC complex.

Justices Kanyi Kimondo, Anthony Mrima and Arsenath Ongeri visited the site to establish the distance between the statue and the building as they seek to determine whether it was wrong for the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to include the founding president’s portrait in the new currency notes.

And after walking around the grounds, a measurement was taken and it was established that the distance between the tower and Jomo Kenyatta statue is approximately 80 metres.

The court also established that the building and the statue were unveiled a day apart and whereas the building was officially opened by President Jomo Kenyatta on September 10, 1973, the statue was unveiled by vice-president Daniel arap Moi on the following day.

The court visited the complex after a request by Okiya Omtatah, who has argued that it was illegal for the Central Bank of Kenya to include Mzee Kenyatta’s statue in the new currency notes.

CBK and the Attorney General on their part argued that the statue is part of the complex and there was nothing wrong with putting KICC’s image in the new notes, which were unveiled in June.

Making submissions before Justices Kimondo, Mrima and Ongeri, Ochieng Oduol for CBK said the distance between the building and the statue does not matter because both stand on the same parcel of land.

The lawyer said KICC is a key national monument which was gazetted in July 2013 and the image was considered and approved by the Cabinet. He added that there was adequate consultation before the new generation currency notes were printed.