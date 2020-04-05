Economy Judiciary seeks funds to buy Sh1.2 billion prime Postbank property

Chief Justice David Maraga. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Judiciary is set to acquire a developed prime property from Kenya Post Office Savings Bank (Postbank) which has put up the premise for sale at a cost of Sh1.2 billion.

The Judiciary is eying the expansive property located in Muthaiga North, Nairobi and has put in a bid of undisclosed value.

The Judiciary is currently the tenant of the Postbank property which houses the Judiciary Training Institute (JTI).

“The bank has put up the premises valued at Sh1.2 billion for sale and Judiciary has put in a bid to purchase the premises. The Judiciary is engaging the Treasury to obtain the requisite resources,” Mr William Cheptumo, who chairs the National Assembly’s committee on Justice and Legal Affairs said in a report.

Parliament adopted the report directing the Treasury to provide funding to the Judiciary in the financial year starting July 1 to purchase the property.

The State-owned savings bank, which has for years been eyeing entry into the relatively lucrative commercial lending space, has been searching for prospective buyers of the training centre as part of efforts to raise capital.

The property comprises buildings, a water reservoir, a swimming pool and other developments, sitting on 15.45 acres of land along Coffee Garden Road, off Kiambu Road.

Postbank re-advertised the tender in March 2019, more than a year after it first put the property on sale.

The committee recommendation was made by the House following the scrutiny of the 2017/18 report on the State of the Judiciary and the Administration of Justice.

The JTI, which was established in 2008, conducts in-house training for judges, judicial officers and judicial staff.

The institute issues certificates of attendance or participation after completion of training.

The JTI conducts various activities within the Judiciary focusing on innovativeness in learning, research and training.