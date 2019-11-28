KFS disputes loggers Sh93 million claim, says owed Sh1 billion

Economy
KFS disputes loggers Sh93 million claim, says owed Sh1 billionThursday, November 28, 2019 22:00
The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has denied it owes saw millers any money, saying the traders are the ones who have a debt of Sh1 billion.
The agency said no saw miller has filed an official complaint of any debt.
The KFS said conservancies and forest stations, which are the first contact with saw millers had not also received any claim.
On Monday, saw millers in Meru, Laikipia and Nyeri threatened to sue the KFS, saying the agency owed them Sh93 million they had paid before the ban on logging two years ago.
The traders demanded a refund of their money after Environment Secretary Keriako Tobiko extended the ban by a further 12 months and announced that a multi-agency team would map, verify and value mature forests.
In a statement yesterday, the agency asked those claiming to be owed money to file official complaints.
“All complaints should be accompanied by relevant documents and evidence of payments as proof of authenticity. This will facilitate KFS to undertake due diligence on each claim to ascertain the truth of the matter on a case-by-case basis,” said the KFS.
