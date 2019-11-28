Economy KFS disputes loggers Sh93 million claim, says owed Sh1 billion

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has denied it owes saw millers any money, saying the traders are the ones who have a debt of Sh1 billion.

The agency said no saw miller has filed an official complaint of any debt.

The KFS said conservancies and forest stations, which are the first contact with saw millers had not also received any claim.

On Monday, saw millers in Meru, Laikipia and Nyeri threatened to sue the KFS, saying the agency owed them Sh93 million they had paid before the ban on logging two years ago.

The traders demanded a refund of their money after Environment Secretary Keriako Tobiko extended the ban by a further 12 months and announced that a multi-agency team would map, verify and value mature forests.

In a statement yesterday, the agency asked those claiming to be owed money to file official complaints.