Economy KICC's Tsavo Ballroom set for Sh45 million facelift

A forum at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Taxpayers will spend Sh45 million to spruce up Tsavo Ballroom at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, the Treasury estimates show.

The Treasury budget shows a further Sh300 million will be allocated to KICC in the 2021/22 financial year for rehabilitation and renovation of plant, machinery and equipment.

The budgetary allocations to the State corporation, established under the Tourism Act 2011, have been made available through the Ministry of Tourism.

The KICC was established to promote the business of Meetings, incentives travel, conferences and exhibitions.

The Tsavo Ballroom is located on the ground floor of the imposing KICC and is ideal for large meetings, exhibitions, banquets and reception events.

advertisement