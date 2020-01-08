Economy KNH seeks lawmakers’ aid to recover Sh1.8bn from agency

Public Investment Committee chair Abdulswamad Nassir. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) wants MPs to assist it in getting Sh1.8 billion compensation from Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) over seven acres of land the agency acquired for the construction of a link road.

The agency in a gazette notice of December 2015 and August 2016 compulsorily acquired seven acres of KNH land that was valued at Sh4.2 billion for the construction of hospital road and Mbagathi way Link road. According to the deal between the two institutions, Kura was to pay Sh1, 859,297,000 to Kenyatta Hospital for the acquired portion as compensation.

An audit report for the financial year 2017/18 indicates that no compensation had been made to the hospital by the time of audit in March last year.