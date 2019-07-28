Three more arrested in KPC fuel theft syndicate crackdown

“We have also made good leads from them and hopefully next week we can expand our search for the others still at large. KPC staff have also been recording statements. This is a complex investigation with many intrigues and each arrest presents an opportunity to map more suspects and arrest them,” Mr Kipkorir said. The suspects had stolen fuel undetected for months by digging a tunnel from a compound down to the new 20-inch Sh48 billion fuel pipeline from Mombasa to Nairobi. They ferried the loot in water bowsers labeled ‘Clean Water’. The probe that lately centred on KPC staff who have information on which product to tap at what time since the same pipe carries kerosene, diesel and petrol at different times. KPC is also said to have multiple layers of surveillance on the pipeline, narrowing chances that they had failed to detect the theft.