Economy KRA offices remain open for returns until Sunday

Taxpayers file returns an iTax Support Centre in Nairobi on June 27, 2019. PHOTO | DEN­NIS ONSONGO | NMG

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) offices will remain open until Sunday to enable more Kenyans to file their tax returns, ahead of the Sunday deadline.

The taxman said on Thursday in a statement that the iTax Sup­port Centres — which provide guidance to those making returns electronically — will open between 7am-9pm up to Sunday.

Nearly a third of Kenyans have not filed their tax returns ahead of the Sunday, exposing the 1.3 million non-compliant individuals and companies to fines.

The KRA said on Wednesday 2.7 million Kenyans had filed their tax returns by June 23 against a target of four million taxpayers.

“The offices comprises all Customs offices including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and iTax service centres countrywide to facilitate taxpayers to pay and file their 2018 and other prior annual tax returns,” said the KRA on Thursday.

advertisement

Individuals who fail to meet the Sunday deadline face a fine of Sh20,000 or five per cent of the tax payable in the year under review or whichever is higher.