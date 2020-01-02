KTB eyes tourists with expanded product list

Economy
KTB eyes tourists with expanded product listThursday, January 2, 2020 22:43
Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has embarked on marketing of diverse tourism products including mountaineering, cuisine, horticulture and lake tourism, to attract more tourists.
In an interview, Kenya Tourism Board Chairman Jimi Kariuki said although Kenya continues to be a popular destination, stakeholders must put more focus on other products to boost the sector.
He said popular tourism destinations including Diani beach, Maasai Mara and Nairobi for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions are renowned worldwide.
“We have been winning in both world travel and destination awards due to our popular destinations. We look forward to a very good year in the sector,” Mr Kariuki said in Mombasa.
However, Mr Kariuki who is also the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort, Managing Director said the sector should also diversify.
“We are renowned for beach and safari, they are our main signature products. But we need to diversify and present to the world other products such as mountaineering, lake, horticulture, agriculture (tea and coffee), cuisine, culture and heritage,” Mr Kariuki said.
In the Headlines
Inflation tipped to rise on food, transport costsBy CHARLES MWANIKI
1 hour ago
600 Embakasi land owners face eviction in way-leave rowBy SAM KIPLAGAT
59 minutes ago
Portland defaults on Sh263m KCB loanBy OTIATO GUGUYU
54 minutes ago
Kenya eases special economic zone rules to woo investmentsBy BRIAN NGUGI
6 hours ago