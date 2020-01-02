advertisement
WINNIE ATIENO
Summary

Economy

KTB eyes tourists with expanded product list

Thursday, January 2, 2020 22:43
Kenya Tourism Board
Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) has embarked on marketing of diverse tourism products including mountaineering, cuisine, horticulture and lake tourism, to attract more tourists.

In an interview, Kenya Tourism Board Chairman Jimi Kariuki said although Kenya continues to be a popular destination, stakeholders must put more focus on other products to boost the sector.

He said popular tourism destinations including Diani beach, Maasai Mara and Nairobi for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions are renowned worldwide.

“We have been winning in both world travel and destination awards due to our popular destinations. We look forward to a very good year in the sector,” Mr Kariuki said in Mombasa.

However, Mr Kariuki who is also the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort, Managing Director said the sector should also diversify.

“We are renowned for beach and safari, they are our main signature products. But we need to diversify and present to the world other products such as mountaineering, lake, horticulture, agriculture (tea and coffee), cuisine, culture and heritage,” Mr Kariuki said.

