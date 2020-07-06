Economy KWS tops the list of State agencies at land grab risk

The Kenya Wildlife Service tops the list of parastatals at risk of losing their land, according the report of the National Assembly's Public Investments Committee (PIC). FILE PHOTO | NMG

Several State corporations do not possess title documents for land and buildings they occupy, exposing them to land grab, the report of a parliamentary inquiry has shown.

The Kenya Wildlife Service, which has 222 pieces of land spread across the country but holds title documents for only 45 parcels of land, tops the list of parastatals at risk of losing their land, according the report of the National Assembly's Public Investments Committee (PIC).

PIC examined audited financial statements of 48 State corporations.

South Eastern Kenya University had seven pieces of its land not registered under its name.

“The same challenge recurs in properties belonging to Kenya National Highways Authority, Kenya Airports Authority, National Housing Corporation and Kenya Pipeline Company,” PIC chairman Abdulwamad Nassir said in the report tabled in Parliament last week.

advertisement