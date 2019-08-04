Economy Kemsa spends Sh765m on salaries in staffing cap breach

Auditor General Edward Ouko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) blew up Sh765.6 million in employees’ salaries after breaching its staffing cap by more than 418 officers, a new report shows.

Auditor-General Edward Ouko said in a qualified audit tabled in Parliament by Leader of Majority Aden Duale: “However, the approved staff establishment for the 42 vacancies filled was not availed (sic) for audit review. Further, the authority had 759 employees as at June 30, 2018 against an approved staff establishment of 341 resulting in unapproved over employment of 418 officers.”

Besides, he said, staff costs of Sh765,607,575 includes Sh8,787,805 paid to 26 seconded staff who have been working at the Kemsa for more than six years contrary to the authority’s employment policy, which restricts secondment to not more than three years and renewable once.