Economy Kemsa suspends CEO, 2 directors over Covid-19 kits probe

Kemsa chief executive officer Jonah Manjari. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) has suspended its chief executive and two directors to allow for the investigations into claims of corruption in Covid-19 procurements and related issues.

Kemsa, which buys drugs for all public health facilities in the country, is on the spot again for procuring Covid-19 emergency kits at exorbitant prices.

A statement on Friday said CEO Jonah Manjari had been suspended alongside directors Eliud Muriithi (Commercial) and Charles Jume (Procurement).

The board appointed Operations Director Edward Njoroge Njuguna the acting CEO.

George Walukana and Edward Buluma were also appointed to serve as the acting Commercial Director and the acting Procurement Director respectively.

advertisement

Kemsa said it would cooperate with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and other agencies in the probe.