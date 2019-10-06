Economy Kemsa to deny defaulting counties drugs over debt

Health CS Sicily Kariuki during a blood donation campaign in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Ministry of health will not allow county governments that owe Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) more than Sh2.3 billion for drugs supplied last year to purchase medicines and other supplies from other sources.

Speaking at Manunga Health Centre, Kipipiri Constituency in Nyandarua, Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki said the defaulter counties have no option other than clear the debts.

She said it is a government policy that all public health facilities must purchase the drugs and other medical supplies from the Kemsa, which offer them at subsidised prices, with guaranteed quality.

“We are still negotiating with Kemsa to have them further drop the prices of the drug but we shall not allow the defaulters to buy medicines from unknown sources and risk the lives of our people, the only solution to debt is to pay,” she said.

Ms Kariuki said counties are allowed to buy what the Kemsa does not have from other sources. "Kemsa drugs are bought using taxpayers’ money who deserve the best quality drugs and services,” said Ms Kariuki.

The CS, who also donated a school bus to the Ol Kalou Medical Training College said medical trainees would now be serving in public health facilities the fourth month after joining the colleges.

“We want our students to gain experience through the practicals and not through classroom theories.

“We intend to have them have the best practical qualifications in treatment and service delivery.

“They will also actively be involved in outreach programmes,” said Ms Kariuki.

She said the ministry is profiling health challenges in each county and region to help in better future planning.

Nyandarua Deputy Governor Cecilia Mbuthia said Manunga Health Centre is among the health facilities earmarked for an upgrade to level four hospital, a project to be jointly implemented by both levels of government.

“I also want to assure Nyandarua people that we do not have any debt with Kemsa, we have made a special arrangement with Kemsa where they supply us on quarter bases of depending on the needs.

“The arrangement has enabled us to get a timely supply of drugs,” said the deputy governor.

Starting next week, Ms Mbuthia announced that Manunga health centre will have a mobile doctor attending to the patients two to three days in a week.