Kenya Power rolls out new phase of cheap connectivity

Kenya Power, the electricity distribution monopoly, has announced the return of its Last Mile Connectivity Project that links homes to the national grid under a subsidised programme meant to speed up electrification.

The fourth phase of the project will be conducted from proceeds of Sh22 billion funding by multilateral lenders and will target 280,475 customers in 32 counties across the country for a period of three years, said the partly State-owned firm.

“The Government of Kenya has received financing from the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), The European Union (EU) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) and intends to use part of the funds thereof for payments under the Last Mile Connectivity Project,” said Kenya Power in a tender notice. “The project involves electrification of approximately 280,475 customers in 32 counties across the country for a period of three years.”

Consequently Kenya Power has invited consultants to apply for participation in the implementation of the project.

“The Kenya Power and Lighting Company Limited (KPLC), which is the contracting authority, hereby invites consultants to show their interest in delivering the services as described in the ToR (terms of reference),” said the firm. “Interested consultants must provide information evidencing that they are qualified and experienced to perform those services….Expressions of Interest must be submitted to the address below not later than 1st October.”

Business Daily could not immediately establish the counties that will be targeted under the latest programme.

