Economy Kenya Power steps up bid to tame electricity theft

Kenya Power technicians at work. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Listed electricity distributor Kenya Power #ticker:KPLC has renewed campaigns against electricity theft even as stiff legal penalties fail to tame conmen posing as its staff.

Kenyans falling prey to conmen have been warned of steep fines of up to Sh1 million and jail time for their ignorance.

In the notice, the monopoly said those found with illegal connection “will have their power supply disconnected and in addition face a Sh1 million fine or one year imprisonment or both.”

Those breaking or tampering with electricity meters and seals face Sh50,000 fine and (or) two years’ imprisonment.

Also put on alert are those who tamper with meters, have illegal connection or vandalise street lights and other power installations.

Vandalism, theft and damage of street lights and power installation will carry a Sh5 million fine or a five year jail term or both.

Vandalism, meter tampering and power theft through illegal connections has been costing Kenya Power Sh500 million a year.