Kenya cannot avoid Chinese fish imports, says ministry

Economy
Kenya cannot avoid Chinese fish imports, says ministryMonday, August 26, 2019 20:51
Kenya cannot do without fish imports from China, a parliamentary committee has been told.
Local production cannot meet demand for export, Prof Micheni Ntiba, Ministry of Fisheries principal secretary in the State department Fisheries told Parliament.
“From 2002, and because of relocation of industry to Tanzania and Uganda as well as the strong security at boundary to prevent Kenyans from fishing in Lake Victoria, this has seen a drop in fish landed from that area,” Prof Ntiba said.
He told the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee the country is facing acute shortage of fish for export.
“About 100,000 metric tonnes (MT) comes from Lake Victoria, which is a small amount.
“Indian Ocean is currently producing 23,000 MT, and we hope this year’s figure will come up because of measures we are putting in place,” he said.
He said if aquaculture followed path set in 2009, the country will be producing 500,000 MT every year from aquaculture.
