Economy Kenya’s Covid-19 cases in biggest daily jump to 535

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Forty-five more people tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, the Health ministry announced on Tuesday, giving Kenya the highest number of cases in a single day.

Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 29 of the cases were reported in Nairobi, 11 in Mombasa and five in Wajir, bringing the country’s tally to 535.

He said that all of Nairobi's new patients were from Eastleigh. In Africa, the coronavirus had infected at least 48,186 people and killed over 1,850, according to case tracker Worldometer's count on May 5.

Since the first case was reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019, at least 3,663,815 people worldwide had been infected by yesterday. The total deaths worldwide was 252,758 and that of recoveries at 1,205,904.

The number of active cases stood at 2,205,153, with two per cent or 49,649 of them being critical and the rest mild.

