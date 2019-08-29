Economy Kenya steps up war on crime with new forensic kit

Kenya has acquired three machines for conducting deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) analysis, laying the ground for quicker conviction of suspected criminals and acquittal of innocent individuals.

The 3500xL Genetic Analyser machines will be used by the Chief Government Chemist at the Nairobi headquarters and at the branches in Mombasa and Kisumu.

Interior Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the machines will help in conducting DNA tests in criminal investigations and disaster victim identification, besides arbitration of disputed paternity.

The machines offer a shorter average run time and enhanced throughput of samples than the previous models and will provide well-documented evidence, enhancing chances of successful prosecutions.

The country has long-running murder cases that remain un-resolved due to lack of a forensic laboratory while efforts to carry out the forensic tests abroad remain largely prohibitive for most families.

“We have been trying to find the best solutions to our challenges in criminal investigation. It is no secret that we have some fairly sensitive but unresolved murder cases in our country. Acquisition of this machine is one of the first steps towards the achievement of our objectives in this field,” Dr Matiang’i said.

Acquisition of the forensic machines follows completion of the multi-million shilling National Police Service Forensic Laboratory based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Kiambu Road.

The Government Chemist was also recently moved to the Ministry of Interior docket to strengthen the working relationship between the Crime Research Centre (CRC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).