Economy Kenya upbeat as Chinese experts complete inspection of avocados

China has completed inspecting avocado fruits in the country, having spent eight days touring farms, laboratories and holding bays at airports.

Two experts from the Chinese National Plant Protection Organisation flew into the country last week and ended their inspection on Monday.

The team, hosted by the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis), was in the country to conduct risk analysis following a request by Kenya to export its avocados to China.

This was part of China’s recommendation before opening up its market.

The experts are expected to file a report on their findings and give Kephis feedback in a month’s time. Kephis expects a positive response, said Managing Director Esther Kimani, who accompanied the duo during the visit.

She said the report will include China’s requirements, especially what farmers should adhere to when producing the fruits.

“Although they were thorough in their inspection exercise, I hope they will give us the green light to export our produce to them. Kenyan farmers are ready to follow any measures they want,” Dr Kimani told the Sunday Nation soon after completing the exercise. The inspection included orchard management, picking, packaging and certification the avocados.

Among the places that the two — Mr Wu Jiao Jiao and Ms Li Huipigo — visited were Kakuzi, farms in Eldoret, Kephis laboratories in Muguga and an inspection centre at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The experts said they had gathered enough material for their report.

Mr Pitches Mwangi, an export expert and owner of China-based Shanghai Solutions International Corporate Group, was optimistic about a positive response.

“One of the aspects we deal with is import and export of agricultural products,” he told the Sunday Nation. “Already, we have a potential market in China for more than 1,000 tonnes of avocados. We are waiting for the green light from the government.”

Mr Mwangi said that farmers were flocking their offices requesting them to export their produce.

If the deal goes through, he said, we would like farmers to get paid through the letter of credit.

This, he said, will cut delays and theft since it is bank-to-bank payment. Mr Mwangi tried to export the fruit to China two years ago but the authorities destroyed the consignment. Kenya exported avocados worth Sh10 billion in the 2018-19 financial year, according to data from Kephis.