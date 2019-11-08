Economy Kenya wants Interpol to arrest two Germans in Sh2bn hotel row

Kenya is seeking the help of Interpol to have two Germans extradited over suspicion of involvement in fraud and forgery in the transfer of shares that saw an investor lose directorship and ownership of a Sh2 billion hotel.

Coast Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Washington Njiru said on Wednesday the two foreigners were being sought to record statements over the illegal transfer of Wilfred Guenther’s shares from Hanos (K) Ltd to his children.

Hanos (K) Ltd is the company that owns and operates Papillion Garden Bar Villa.

Mr Guenther has been embroiled in ownership dispute of the property with his two children Herbert and Boehlig.

“Our investigations have shown that fraud was committed. We are liaising with the Interpol to assist in arresting Mr Ronny Patric Herbert and Ms Jeanie Notalie Boehlig to get their side of the story,” Mr Njiru said

The Coast DCI boss said the detectives had recorded statements from various people who would be arraigned.

“I have discussed with the Director of Public Prosecutions and he has advised us to tie some loose ends before we forward the files to him for further action,” he said.

The suspects who had recorded their statements and were likely to be charged with fraud include a senior advocate and an accountant in Mombasa believed to have abetted the fraud.

Mr Njiru said a multi-agency team comprising the DCI, Kenya Revenue Authority and Registrar of Companies had been involved in the investigations that would culminate in arrest and charging of the suspects.