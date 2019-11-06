Economy 21,500 Kenyans die of firewood, paraffin pollution every year

Household air pollution claims over 21,500 lives each year, a study commissioned by the Energy ministry shows, highlighting a silent death-trap inside homes.

The study unveiled in Nairobi Tuesday shows solid fuels and kerosene in traditional and simple stoves are the leading sources of pollution.

The local pollution deaths are 1.3 percent of the 1.6 million fatalities attributed to it globally each year.

By comparison, road accidents had claimed 2,672 lives in the first nine months of the year, according to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) data released on October 1.

“According to the Clean Cooking Study survey, harmful pollutants result to about 21,560 deaths in Kenya annually, which is more than the average number of deaths caused by road accidents,” said Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter during release of the report on Tuesday.

The study jointly commissioned with the Clean Cooking Association of Kenya indicates that 92 percent of rural Kenyans still rely on woodstove for cooking.

The findings confirm that wood fuel- comprising charcoal and firewood- is the most commonly used primary cooking fuel in the country exposing Kenyans to harmful fuels.

Mr Keter said the study will provide the baseline that will guide the development of policies in the sector.

“As part of commitment to raising the visibility of the clean cooking agenda the government shall spearhead an initiative to have a dedicated International Day for Clean Cooking within the UN Framework,” he told guests at this year’s Clean Cooking Forum.

Under the United Nations, the world has committed itself to ensure universal access to modern energy for cooking by 2030.

This is through the Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll) and Sustainable Development Goal 7 for affordable and clean energy.